Chris Stapleton’s Version of the National Anthem Is Your July 4th Playlist Jam

The country star's stunning performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" from Super Bowl LVII gets an official release just in time for Independence Day
Chris Stapleton, Star-Spangled Banner
Chris Stapleton's rendition of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII is now available to stream. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Chris Stapleton delivered a monster rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LVII earlier this year, bringing grown men to tears and giving even those who think the U.S. is in a downward spiral a reason to feel optimistic. Consider it Stapleton’s “Whitney moment.”

Now, just in time for Independence Day, the country vocalist has officially released his version of the National Anthem. And while the song, written by Francis Scott Key in 1814 and notoriously difficult to sing, may not scream “BBQ playlist,” we say Stapleton’s soulful version deserves a spot on your Fourth of July holiday mix.

Stapleton, who performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” dressed all in black and wearing sunglasses, was the third consecutive country singer to perform the anthem at the Super Bowl. Mickey Guyton did the honors in 2022, while Eric Church joined Jazmine Sullivan on the field in 2021.

Earlier this month, Stapleton — this era’s Willie Nelson for his willingness to collaborate with other artists — joined Carly Pearce on her new song “We Don’t Fight Anymore.” In the past two years he’s also sung with stars like Adele, Pink, Joy Oladokun, and, at the 2023 Grammys, Stevie Wonder, roaring through “Higher Ground.” Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour continues this July; he’ll also play a pair of stadium shows in Nashville with George Strait on July 28 and 29.

