 Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert Sing 'Maggie's Song' at ACM Awards - Rolling Stone
Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert Perform ‘Maggie’s Song’ at 2021 ACM Awards

Tear-jerking ballad is an ode to Stapleton’s dearly departed family dog

NASHVILLE - APRIL 18: Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert perform for the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the 56TH ACM AWARDS will be broadcast Sunday, April 18 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. (Photo by Jon Morgan/CBS via Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton was joined by Miranda Lambert for a performance of his tearjerking “Maggie’s Song” at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night.

Situated at Nashville’s historic Bluebird Cafe, Stapleton played the low-key ode to his family’s dog of 14 years in a roundtable set-up with acoustic guitars, a drum kit, and Lambert — a staunch pet supporter with her MuttNation Foundation charity — on backup vocals. “I can tell you right now/That a dog has a soul,” Stapleton crooned. “And I thought to myself/As we buried her on the hill/I never knew me a better dog/And I guess I never will.”

“Maggie’s Song” is featured on Stapleton’s latest album Starting Over, released last November. Stapleton is nominated for four ACM Awards, including Male Artist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (Starting Over), and Song of the Year (“Starting Over”).

Earlier this week, Stapleton joined Caylee Hammack for a duet version of her song “Small Town Hypocrite.” He also recently teamed up with Buffalo Trace Distillery for a special charity release of the Bottled in Bond Single Barrel edition of their E.H. Taylor brand. Five bottles autographed by Stapleton were auctioned off to benefit winter storm disaster relief in Texas and flooding relief in Kentucky.

In addition to performing with Stapleton, Lambert opened the 2021 ACM Awards with a performance of “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Elle King.

In This Article: Academy of Country Music Awards, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert

