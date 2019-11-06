See a Lego Chris Stapleton Slay a Dragon in ‘Second One to Know’ Video

Chris Stapleton is rendered as a Lego mini-figure in the new video for “Second One to Know,” a colorful, eye-popping montage that finds the Kentucky country singer doing battle with ninjas and ultimately slaying a dragon with a literally fiery guitar solo.

Stapleton’s wife Morgane and members of his family are also animated as Lego people, along with Stapleton’s band, including producer Dave Cobb. There’s also a cameo by Stapleton super-fan and friend Chris Pratt, who lent his voice to both The Lego Movie in 2014 and its 2019 sequel.

Stapleton teamed up with the Lego Group and Pure Imagination Studios producer and director David Coleman (like Stapleton, a native of Paintsville, Kentucky) to make the video, which, according to a press release, took “thousands of hours of work” to create. The results are dazzling and pay close attention to detail: everything from Stapleton’s feathered hatband to bass player J.T. Cure’s glasses are painstakingly re-recreated.

“Second One to Know” originally appeared on Stapleton’s 2017 album From A Room: Volume 1. The songwriter has been performing some new songs in concert of late, including “Starting Over” and a collaboration with Brothers Osborne titled “Get Down to Arkansas.” In August, he made a surprise appearance at John Mayer’s Nashville concert to premiere their song “I Just Remembered That I Didn’t Care.”

Stapleton recently wrapped up the 2019 edition of his All-American Road Show Tour. He’s set to play Keith Urban’s All for the Hall benefit on February 10th in Nashville, and will headline a pair of stadium shows in the spring with Willie Nelson: March 14th in Arlington, Texas, and April 25th in Lexington, Kentucky.