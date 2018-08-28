Rolling Stone
Chris Stapleton Leads 2018 CMA Awards Nominations

“Broken Halos” singer scores five nominations, including Album and Entertainer of the Year

Chris StapletonCMA Music Festival, Day 3, Nashville, USA - 09 Jun 2018

Chris Stapleton is nominated in a leading five categories at the 2018 CMA Awards.

Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock

The Country Music Association announced the nominees for the 52nd annual CMA Awards on Tuesday morning in Nashville, with Chris Stapleton leading all nominees with five. The bearded, big-voiced singer-songwriter scored nods in the Entertainer, Album, Male Vocalist, Song and Single of the Year categories on the strength of his album From A Room: Volume 2 and his first-ever Number One song on the Country Airplay chart, “Broken Halos.”

Producer-musician Dann Huff followed Stapleton with four nominations, for his work with Midland, Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett, while a host of artists scored three nods: Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Midland, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban.

The Album of the Year category is particularly strong this year, with Stapleton’s From A Room: Volume 2, Keith Urban’s Graffiti U, Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes, Dierks Bentley’s The Mountain and Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour all in the race. Musgraves is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Both Luke Combs and Chris Janson also had impressive showings. Janson scored his first-ever CMA Awards nominations, two for his ballad “Drunk Girl” and a New Artist of the Year nomination, while Combs landed a New Artist nod and a surprise Male Vocalist of the Year nomination.

The awards will be handed out when the CMAs air live November 14th at 8:00 p.m/ET on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley return to host.

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Single of the Year
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Song of the Year
“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion

Music Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas, dobro
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Dann Huff, guitar
Mac McAnally, guitar
Derek Wells, guitar

