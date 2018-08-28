Chris Stapleton Leads 2018 CMA Awards Nominations

The Country Music Association announced the nominees for the 52nd annual CMA Awards on Tuesday morning in Nashville, with Chris Stapleton leading all nominees with five. The bearded, big-voiced singer-songwriter scored nods in the Entertainer, Album, Male Vocalist, Song and Single of the Year categories on the strength of his album From A Room: Volume 2 and his first-ever Number One song on the Country Airplay chart, “Broken Halos.”
Producer-musician Dann Huff followed Stapleton with four nominations, for his work with Midland, Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett, while a host of artists scored three nods: Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Midland, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban.
The Album of the Year category is particularly strong this year, with Stapleton’s From A Room: Volume 2, Keith Urban’s Graffiti U, Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes, Dierks Bentley’s The Mountain and Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour all in the race. Musgraves is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.
Both Luke Combs and Chris Janson also had impressive showings. Janson scored his first-ever CMA Awards nominations, two for his ballad “Drunk Girl” and a New Artist of the Year nomination, while Combs landed a New Artist nod and a surprise Male Vocalist of the Year nomination.
The awards will be handed out when the CMAs air live November 14th at 8:00 p.m/ET on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley return to host.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
Single of the Year
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Music Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Musical Event of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas, dobro
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Dann Huff, guitar
Mac McAnally, guitar
Derek Wells, guitar
Add a comment