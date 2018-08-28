Chris Stapleton Leads 2018 CMA Awards Nominations

The Country Music Association announced the nominees for the 52nd annual CMA Awards on Tuesday morning in Nashville, with Chris Stapleton leading all nominees with five. The bearded, big-voiced singer-songwriter scored nods in the Entertainer, Album, Male Vocalist, Song and Single of the Year categories on the strength of his album From A Room: Volume 2 and his first-ever Number One song on the Country Airplay chart, “Broken Halos.”

Producer-musician Dann Huff followed Stapleton with four nominations, for his work with Midland, Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett, while a host of artists scored three nods: Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Midland, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban.

The Album of the Year category is particularly strong this year, with Stapleton’s From A Room: Volume 2, Keith Urban’s Graffiti U, Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes, Dierks Bentley’s The Mountain and Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour all in the race. Musgraves is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Both Luke Combs and Chris Janson also had impressive showings. Janson scored his first-ever CMA Awards nominations, two for his ballad “Drunk Girl” and a New Artist of the Year nomination, while Combs landed a New Artist nod and a surprise Male Vocalist of the Year nomination.

The awards will be handed out when the CMAs air live November 14th at 8:00 p.m/ET on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley return to host.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Album of the Year

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Graffiti U, Keith Urban

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Single of the Year

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Music Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas, dobro

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Dann Huff, guitar

Mac McAnally, guitar

Derek Wells, guitar