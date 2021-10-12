Chris Stapleton and Jimmy Fallon Sing About Their Burning Love for Nancy Meyers Movies

Chris Stapleton and Jimmy Fallon don thick sweaters and innocuous chinos to sing about Father of the Bride, Something’s Gotta Give, and It’s Complicated in a musical homage to the films of Nancy Meyers. The country singer and late-night host debuted their spoof on Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show.

“When I need a little heart and I want to be inspired/I get cozy on the couch and watch a film by Nancy Meyers,” Stapleton sings from inside a way-too-quaint farmhouse, with Fallon by his side. The pair run through all the hallmarks of a Meyers romantic film: pristine sofas with slip covers, rustic butcher blocks and farmhouse sinks, and croissants baked by Meryl Streep.

“Big windows, strong women/ scarf’s cashmere and the pants are linen,” Stapleton croons, sitting with his knees up in a bay window. Later he nods to both Meyers’ Christmas film The Holiday and well-appointed kitchens in the same verse: “White bathrobe, Jack Black/All the pots are copper on the hanging pot rack!”

Stapleton has a knack for this type of broad comedy. In 2017, he joined Fallon and Kevin Bacon for an outrageous ZZ Top spoof. Last week, Fallon sat in with the country singer during his Tonight Show performance of “You Should Probably Leave” after Stapleton’s guitarist fell ill.