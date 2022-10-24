Chris Stapleton and George Strait Are Touring Stadiums Next Summer

George Strait just can’t shake the road. After retiring from regular touring in 2014, the Texas country music singer has played festival dates, one-off shows, and his successful Las Vegas residency Strait to Vegas. In 2023, he’ll add more to his itinerary when he joins Chris Stapleton for a string of stadium dates around the country. Little Big Town will open each show.

The dates are scattered throughout the summer, with at least one show in each month of the season, beginning May 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Three shows in June take Strait and Stapleton to Milwaukee, Seattle, and Denver, while the pair hit Nashville’s Nissan Stadium in July. The final date is currently scheduled for Tampa, Florida, in August.

Strait, who’s scored 60 No. 1 country singles over his career, released the album Honky Tonk Time Machine in 2019. Stapleton’s most recent LP was 2020’s Starting Over. In September, Stapleton anchored a benefit for flood victims in his native Kentucky at the Rupp Arena in Lexington. He’ll return to a stadium on Nov. 12 when he headlines Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam, and Katie Pruitt.

Tickets for the Strait and Stapleton stadium dates go on sale Nov. 4.

Tour dates:

May 6 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

June 3 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

June 17 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

June 24 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

July 29 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

Aug. 5 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium