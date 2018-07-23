Chris Stapleton, Don Henley Join Joe Walsh’s 2018 VetsAid Concert

Chris Stapleton and Don Henley are set to join Joe Walsh this fall for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s second annual VetsAid benefit concert, set for November 11th in Tacoma, Washington.

Launched in 2017, VetsAid is a nonprofit organization that Walsh — the son of a flight instructor who died on active duty when Walsh was an infant — set up to fund various veterans-related charities. The first edition of the concert took place last September, when the Eagles guitarist recruited country acts Keith Urban and Zac Brown Band, as well as blues singer Gary Clark Jr. Also on the bill for the 2018 edition will be James Taylor and Haim.

This year’s event moves to the concept-appropriate date of November 11th, Veterans Day, and moves locations from Virginia to the Tacoma Dome. While Stapleton is the lone country representative this year, Henley, Walsh’s longtime band mate in the Eagles, leaned heavily on the genre on his latest LP, 2015’s Cass County, which he recorded in Nashville.

Stapleton, who became the father of twins earlier this year, is currently in the middle of his All-American Road Show Tour, which will wrap up on week before VetsAid on November 4th. His next date is July 28th at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.