Chris Stapleton Sings ‘Devil Always Made Me Think Twice’ on ‘Colbert’

Chris Stapleton was the musical guest on Monday night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he turned in a gritty rendition of “Devil Always Made Me Think Twice.” The song appears on Stapleton’s recently released album Starting Over.

Penned by Stapleton with Al Anderson, “Devil Always Made Me Think Twice” rumbles with the singer’s low-end blues guitar riffs. The performance takes place in an intimate space and Stapleton is joined by his wife Morgane and producer Dave Cobb to round out his live band. “Devil Always Made Me Think Twice” shows off Stapleton the singer, who works his way up to a searing roar as he recounts his assorted losing battles with temptation, as well as his guitar playing during an extended solo.

Starting Over, released in November, is the follow-up to Stapleton’s two-part From A Room albums and his first since 2018. Joining Stapleton for the recording were Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, as well as legendary session pedal-steel player Paul Franklin.

Earlier in 2020, Stapleton was scheduled to lead his All-American Road Show tour through another summer, including an all-star date at Wrigley Field with the Highwomen and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, before the pandemic put an end to touring. He’s planning to resume the trek in 2021, with shows picking up April 21st and guests including Margo Price and Yola.