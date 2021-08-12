Hear Chris Stapleton’s Stormy Cover of Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Chris Stapleton has dropped his rendition of Metallica’s 1992 single “Nothing Else Matters,” which appears on The Metallica Blacklist as part of the band’s 30th anniversary reissue of its self-titled album, also known as The Black Album.

Stapleton fuses his country-soul leanings with heavy-metal undertow in his sprawling eight-minute rendition, substituting groove for the thunderous crunch of the original without sacrificing its bite. Fans of the country artist will recognize his round, resonant guitar tone and playing, which gets as much of a spotlight here as his singing. Like James Hetfield, Stapleton doubles his own voice, harmonizing with restraint until he wraps up the chorus with a spine-tingling wail. It culminates in a furious closing guitar solo that stretches on for three minutes while the rest of the band hangs in the pocket.

Several other country and Americana artists have contributed cover versions of songs from the Black Album, including Jason Isbell, Mickey Guyton, Darius Rucker, and Jon Pardi. Additional performers include Phoebe Bridgers, who released her own version of “Nothing Else Matters” on Wednesday, along with Miley Cyrus with Elton John, St. Vincent, My Morning Jacket, and J Balvin.

The Metallica Blacklist will be released September 10th alongside a deluxe version of The Black Album that includes the remastered original tracks, live performances, rehearsals, and demos.

Stapleton is currently headlining his All-American Roadshow Tour, which visits Charlotte, North Carolina, tonight with guests Kendell Marvel and Nikki Lane.