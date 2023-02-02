Chris Stapleton Maps Out All-Star All American Road Show Tour

Chris Stapleton will buttress his upcoming stadium tour with George Strait with his own All American Road Show, a series of guest-filled headlining gigs that kick off this April.

Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, and the War and Treaty are among the acts that will join Stapleton at certain stops along the All-American Road Show.

The Road Show itself kicks off April 26 in El Paso, Texas, with Stapleton sandwiching in gigs between Strait shows and music festival appearances like Stagecoach and Rock the South. The trek will keep Stapleton on the road all summer, with the All American Road Show concluding on August 25 in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Check out Stapleton’s site for ticket information.

Stapleton, who will perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, has also booked a spot at Willie Nelson’s upcoming 90th birthday bash.

Chris Stapleton Tour Dates (All American Road Show dates in bold)

March 16—Houston, TX—RodeoHouston

March 17—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater

March 18—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater

April 26—El Paso, TX—UTEP Don Haskins Center*

April 27—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater*

April 29—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 6—Glendale, AZ—State Farm Stadium†

May 27—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

June 1—Moline, IL—Vibrant Arena at The MARK‡

June 2—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena‡

June 3—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field†

June 8—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

June 9—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center+

June 15—Spokane, WA—Spokane Arena§

June 16—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater§

June 17—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field†

June 22—Des Moines, IA—Wells Fargo Arena§

June 23—Wichita, KS—INTRUST Bank Arena§

June 24—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High†

July 6—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater§

July 8—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 13—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium#

July 14—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

July 15—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena#

July 19—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center**

July 20—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

July 21-22—Cullman, AL—Rock the South

July 28—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

July 29—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

August 5—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium†

August 10—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 11—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 17—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡

August 19—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

August 25—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††

*with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane

†with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town

‡with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty

+with special guests Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty

§with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone

#with special guests Margo Price and Allen Stone

**with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty

††with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone