Chris Stapleton Continues All-American Road Show Through 2022 With New Tour Dates

Chris Stapleton is keeping a steady pace on tour this year: He’s added new dates to his headlining All-American Road Show that will carry him all the way through fall. The country songwriter kicks off the trek in March after an appearance at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

For this extended leg of the All-American Road Show, Stapleton will double up with back-to-back performances at some of the American venues. That means two nights in Durant, Oklahoma; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Denver, Colorado. In April, Stapleton will head into Canada for three weeks, stopping in major cities from Montreal to Vancouver. Additional stops will include the newly finished Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama; Wrigley Field in Chicago; and Hershey Park Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Tickets for most shows go on sale Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. local time. Joining Stapleton for the trek will be a changing lineup of opening acts including Margo Price, Yola, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Madeline Edwards, Marty Stuart, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, the Highwomen, and Morgan Wade. At his April 23 Concert for Kentucky, Stapleton will share the stage with Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola, while the July 30 show at Arrowhead Stadium will put Stapleton in a supporting role for George Strait.

Stapleton is nominated for three Grammy Awards at the upcoming April 3 event, including a Best Country Album nod for Starting Over.

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show 2022 dates:

March 18 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino

March 19 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino

April 8 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 9 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 20 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

April 21 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

April 23 — Lexington, KY @ A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field

April 28 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

April 29 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

April 30 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

May 5 — Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre

May 6 — Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre

May 7 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

May 11 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 12 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 14 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 2 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

June 3 — Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supple Amphitheater

June 4 — George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheater

June 9 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

June 11 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

June 16 — Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

June 17 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

June 18 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 23 — West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 24 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

June 25 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 7 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 8 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

July 9 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

July 21 — Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino

July 22 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 23 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

July 28 — Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

July 29 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 30 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 17 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

August 19 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 20 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 25 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 26 — Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 27 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

September 2-4 — Snowmass, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

October 6 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

October 7 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 8 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

October 13 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

October 14 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

October 15 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

October 20 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

October 21 — Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

October 22 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 27 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena