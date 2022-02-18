Chris Stapleton Continues All-American Road Show Through 2022 With New Tour Dates

Chris Stapleton is keeping a steady pace on tour this year: He’s added new dates to his headlining All-American Road Show that will carry him all the way through fall. The country songwriter kicks off the trek in March after an appearance at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
For this extended leg of the All-American Road Show, Stapleton will double up with back-to-back performances at some of the American venues. That means two nights in Durant, Oklahoma; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Denver, Colorado. In April, Stapleton will head into Canada for three weeks, stopping in major cities from Montreal to Vancouver. Additional stops will include the newly finished Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama; Wrigley Field in Chicago; and Hershey Park Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Tickets for most shows go on sale Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. local time. Joining Stapleton for the trek will be a changing lineup of opening acts including Margo Price, Yola, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Madeline Edwards, Marty Stuart, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, the Highwomen, and Morgan Wade. At his April 23 Concert for Kentucky, Stapleton will share the stage with Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola, while the July 30 show at Arrowhead Stadium will put Stapleton in a supporting role for George Strait.
Stapleton is nominated for three Grammy Awards at the upcoming April 3 event, including a Best Country Album nod for Starting Over.
Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show 2022 dates:
March 18 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino
March 19 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino
April 8 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
April 9 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
April 20 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
April 21 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
April 23 — Lexington, KY @ A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field
April 28 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
April 29 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
April 30 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
May 5 — Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre
May 6 — Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre
May 7 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
May 11 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 12 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 14 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
June 2 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
June 3 — Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supple Amphitheater
June 4 — George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheater
June 9 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
June 11 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
June 16 — Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
June 17 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
June 18 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 23 — West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 24 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
June 25 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
July 7 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 8 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
July 9 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
July 21 — Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
July 22 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 23 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
July 28 — Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
July 29 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
July 30 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
August 17 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
August 19 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 20 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 25 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 26 — Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 27 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
September 2-4 — Snowmass, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass
October 6 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
October 7 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
October 8 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
October 13 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
October 14 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp
October 15 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
October 20 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
October 21 — Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
October 22 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 27 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena