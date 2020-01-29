Chris Stapleton Plots 2020 All-American Road Show Tour

Four the fourth consecutive year, Chris Stapleton will significant portion of his evenings entertaining his fans on the headlining All-American Road Show Tour. On Wednesday, the singer-songwriter announced an extensive list of 2020 dates for the long-running trek, which will begin just before spring and take him all the way through fall.

Launching March 11th in Corpus Christi, Texas, the 2020 edition of the All-American Road Show currently has 46 dates scheduled, including a special show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field — Stapleton’s headlining debut at the famed ball park — with guests including the Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell.

Additional stops on the tour include New York’s Madison Square Garden, the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field for the benefit show “A Concert for Kentucky” featuring Willie Nelson. The all-star supporting guest list on select dates of the tour includes Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Hank Williams Jr., Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, The Marcus King Band, and Yola. Ticket pre-sales begin February 4th at 10 a.m. local time, with public sales to select shows beginning February 7th at 10 a.m. local time.

Stapleton will also be the focus of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame, opening June 26th and following his remarkable ascent to fame with the album Traveller.

Chris Stapleton’s 2020 All-American Road Show dates:

March 11 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center#

March 12 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center#

March 14 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field*

March 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum+

March 21 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC+

April 22 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center+

April 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center+

April 25 – Lexington, KY @ A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field†

June 4 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater‡

June 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion‡

June 6 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater‡

June 11 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena°

June 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre°

June 13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre°

June 18 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena°

June 19 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater°

June 20 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre°

June 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre§

June 26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center§

June 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater^

July 16 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena##

July 17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center##

July 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park**

July 23 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater##

July 24 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview##

July 25 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center##

July 30 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain++

July 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion++

August 1 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center++

August 6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center++

August 7 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion++

August 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek++

August 12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank NH Pavilion††

August 13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank NH Pavilion††

August 20 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center††

August 29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field‡‡

October 1 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena+

October 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena+

October 8 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center+

October 9 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall+

October 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden+

October 15 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena+

October 16 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center+ (on-sale February 14)

October 17 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena+ (on-sale February 14)

October 22 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarket Arena+

October 23 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center+ (on-sale March 27)

#Jamey Johnson and Yola

*Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson and Yola

+The Marcus King Band and Yola

†Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola

‡Dwight Yoakam and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

°Margo Price and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

§Sheryl Crow and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

^Sheryl Crow

##Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

**Hank Williams Jr., Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

++Elle King and Kendell Marvel

††Elle King and Nikki Lane

‡‡The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell