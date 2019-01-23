Chris Stapleton Announces 2019 All-American Road Show Tour Dates

Chris Stapleton will resume his ongoing All-American Road Show with a string of just announced summer tour dates. As on past installments of the Road Show — which began in 2017 — Stapleton will be joined by a diverse lineup of special guests.

The tour begins July 9th in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with country-soul singer Margo Price and blues-rock outfit the Marcus King Band in support. Brothers Osborne, Brent Cobb and songwriter Kendell Marvel are also set to appear on various dates throughout the run.

Stapleton, who is slated to perform a special intimate showcase in Los Angeles during Grammy week, recently made an appearance at the Chris Cornell tribute concert in L.A., joining Brandi Carlile to re-create Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike.” He’s also a centerpiece of the annual overseas country festival C2C, with performances set for Scotland, Ireland and London in March. Later that month, he’ll join George Strait for a rare stadium show in Atlanta.

The “Broken Halos” singer-songwriter is nominated for three Grammys at this February’s ceremony, including Best Country Album for From A Room: Volume 2.

Here are the All-American Road Show Tour dates:

February 10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Citi Sound Vault at Hollywood Palladium

March 8 — Glasgow, Scotland @ SSE Hydro Arena

March 9 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena

March 10 — London, U.K. @ The O2

March 15 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

March 16 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

March 30 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium*

April 14 — Florence, AZ @ Country Thunder

April 25 — Austin, TX @ Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala

July 9 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center†

July 12 — Fort Laramie, OH @ Country Concert

July 14 — Craven, Saskatchewan @ Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 19 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center†

July 20 — Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair

July 21 — Twin Lakes, WI @ Country Thunder

July 25 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion†

July 26 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts†

July 27 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC†

August 1-3 — Detroit Lakes, MN @ WE Fest 2019

August 1 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum†

August 9 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center†

August 10 — Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion†

August 11 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion†

August 15 — Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena‡

August 16 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena‡

August 17 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage‡

August 22 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena‡

August 23 — Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena‡

August 24 — Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center‡

August 29 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center‡

August 31 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater‡

October 3 — Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena§

October 4 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena#

October 5 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum§

October 10 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena#

October 11 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre#

October 12 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre#

October 17 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum§

October 18 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach§

October 19 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum§

October 25 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center§

October 26 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center§

November 1 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena§

November 2 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center§

*with George Strait

†with special guests Margo Price, The Marcus King Band

‡with special guests Brent Cobb, The Marcus King Band

§with special guests Brothers Osborne, Kendell Marvel

#with special guest TBA, Kendell Marvel