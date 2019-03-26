Chris Robinson Brotherhood Evoke Flying Burritos on ‘Comin’ Round the Mountain’

Chris Robinson Brotherhood continue their psychedelic roots-rock journey in the new single “Comin’ Round the Mountain,” a track off the upcoming album Servants of the Sun, which will be released June 14th via Silver Sun Records.

A callback to the cosmic country sounds of New Riders of the Purple Sage and the Flying Burrito Brothers, the dusty jam features twangy electric guitar licks and kaleidoscopic keyboard flourishes surrounding Robinson’s well-worn bluesy vocals. With a rambling groove and lyrics about perseverance, the song, like much of the new album, takes inspiration from the road-warrior band’s lengthy, experimental live shows.

“I let my head go to a Saturday night at the Fillmore, and said, ‘What’s the best set we could play?'” said Robinson in a statement on Servants of the Sun, the band’s sixth studio album since forming in 2011. “The record was conceived from that starting point. With our last couple of albums we made songs we knew we probably weren’t going to play live. This time around every one of these songs will fall into the live repertoire.”

Chris Robinson Brotherhood has been Robinson’s main project since the Black Crowes last performed in late 2013 (and officially split up in early 2015). The singer started revisiting Black Crowes material last year when he formed the new group As the Crow Flies with his Brotherhood bandmates Adam MacDougall and Tony Leone and guitarists Audley Freed and Marcus King.

Robinson will perform with As the Crow Flies at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, on May 3rd before the Chris Robinson Brotherhood resumes touring in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, on May 16th.