Chris Lane Plots 2018 Laps Around the Sun Tour

Chris Lane will close out 2018 headlining a series of shows on his newly announced Laps Around the Sun Tour, which gets underway in October.
Named for his recently released LP, Lane’s new tour will embark October 12th from Gulf Breeze, Florida, and wrap up December 15th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Joining him for the trip will be yodeling sensation and Big Loud labelmate Mason Ramsey, who recently released his self-titled EP, and American Idol season 16 contestant Gabby Barrett. Along the way, they’re scheduled to make stops at Denver, Colorado’s Grizzly Rose and Asbury Park, New Jersey’s famed Stone Pony.
In Mid-July, Lane released his second album Laps Around the Sun, leaning into a more escapist, romantic outlook that diverged from the sleek pop and R&B that fueled his debut. The album’s lead single, the Tori Kelly duet “Take Back Home Girl,” is currently sitting at Number Eight on the Country Airplay chart and sees him comfortably bridging worlds with the pop-R&B singer.
“I feel like she took what was already a good song and made it even better,” he told Rolling Stone Country in July. “It was really cool to collaborate with somebody in a different genre, and who has a different take on what you would normally hear.”
Here are the dates for Chris Lane’s Laps Around the Sun Tour:
October 12 – Gulf Breeze, FL @ Flounder’s Pensacola Beach
October 13 – Savannah, GA @ Saddle Bags Savannah
October 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
October 19 – Rosemont, IL @ Joe’s Live
October 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ 8 Seconds Saloon
October 25 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
October 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
October 27 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues
October 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
November 2 – Lynchburg, VA @ Phase 2
November 8 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
November 9 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
November 15 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
November 17 – Rootstown, OH @ Dusty Armadillo
November 24 – Denver, CO @ Grizzly Rose
November 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
December 1 – Lakeland, FL @ Wild Greg’s Saloon
December 12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
December 13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
December 14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
December 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
