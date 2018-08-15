Chris Lane Plots 2018 Laps Around the Sun Tour

Chris Lane will close out 2018 headlining a series of shows on his newly announced Laps Around the Sun Tour, which gets underway in October.

Named for his recently released LP, Lane’s new tour will embark October 12th from Gulf Breeze, Florida, and wrap up December 15th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Joining him for the trip will be yodeling sensation and Big Loud labelmate Mason Ramsey, who recently released his self-titled EP, and American Idol season 16 contestant Gabby Barrett. Along the way, they’re scheduled to make stops at Denver, Colorado’s Grizzly Rose and Asbury Park, New Jersey’s famed Stone Pony.

In Mid-July, Lane released his second album Laps Around the Sun, leaning into a more escapist, romantic outlook that diverged from the sleek pop and R&B that fueled his debut. The album’s lead single, the Tori Kelly duet “Take Back Home Girl,” is currently sitting at Number Eight on the Country Airplay chart and sees him comfortably bridging worlds with the pop-R&B singer.

“I feel like she took what was already a good song and made it even better,” he told Rolling Stone Country in July. “It was really cool to collaborate with somebody in a different genre, and who has a different take on what you would normally hear.”

Here are the dates for Chris Lane’s Laps Around the Sun Tour:

October 12 – Gulf Breeze, FL @ Flounder’s Pensacola Beach

October 13 – Savannah, GA @ Saddle Bags Savannah

October 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

October 19 – Rosemont, IL @ Joe’s Live

October 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ 8 Seconds Saloon

October 25 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

October 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

October 27 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

October 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

November 2 – Lynchburg, VA @ Phase 2

November 8 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

November 9 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

November 15 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

November 17 – Rootstown, OH @ Dusty Armadillo

November 24 – Denver, CO @ Grizzly Rose

November 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

December 1 – Lakeland, FL @ Wild Greg’s Saloon

December 12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

December 13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

December 14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

December 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts