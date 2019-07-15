Chris Knight Plans New Album ‘Almost Daylight’ for Fall 2019

Singer-songwriter Chris Knight, who released his major-label debut 20 years ago and has since gone on to issue a handful of independent albums, will release his first new music in more than seven years this fall. The musician who came to prominence during the birth of the Americana movement toward the end of the last century – and has since become one of its most influential progenitors – will issue the LP Almost Daylight on October 11th.

Produced, mixed and mastered by Ray Kennedy, the Grammy-winner behind acclaimed projects from Steve Earle, Rodney Crowell and Lucinda Williams, among many others, the album blends the Appalachian sounds of banjo, fiddle and harmonica with electric guitar work from Dan Baird, and background vocals from Lee Ann Womack, Siobhan Kennedy, and Chris Clark. Also making a guest appearance is John Prine, who contributes vocals to Knight’s version of the legendary songwriter’s 1973 gem, “Mexican Home.”

Almost Daylight is Knight’s ninth album and his first since 2012’s Little Victories, which also featured a guest appearance from Prine. Knight, who plays a series of shows throughout Texas this weekend, also has tour dates scheduled throughout the remainder of the year.