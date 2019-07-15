×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next Trump Turns Made in America Showcase into Racism Showcase Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Chris Knight Plans New Album ‘Almost Daylight’ for Fall 2019

Revered singer-songwriter’s first release in seven years includes guests John Prine and Lee Ann Womack

By

Reporter

Stephen L. Betts's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chris Knight, new album

Chris Knight's new album 'Almost Daylight' will include appearances by John Prine and Lee Ann Womack.

Ray Kennedy*

Singer-songwriter Chris Knight, who released his major-label debut 20 years ago and has since gone on to issue a handful of independent albums, will release his first new music in more than seven years this fall. The musician who came to prominence during the birth of the Americana movement toward the end of the last century – and has since become one of its most influential progenitors – will issue the LP Almost Daylight on October 11th.

Produced, mixed and mastered by Ray Kennedy, the Grammy-winner behind acclaimed projects from Steve Earle, Rodney Crowell and Lucinda Williams, among many others, the album blends the Appalachian sounds of banjo, fiddle and harmonica with electric guitar work from Dan Baird, and background vocals from Lee Ann Womack, Siobhan Kennedy, and Chris Clark. Also making a guest appearance is John Prine, who contributes vocals to Knight’s version of the legendary songwriter’s 1973 gem, “Mexican Home.”

Almost Daylight is Knight’s ninth album and his first since 2012’s Little Victories, which also featured a guest appearance from Prine. Knight, who plays a series of shows throughout Texas this weekend, also has tour dates scheduled throughout the remainder of the year.

Newswire

Powered by