Hear Chris Janson’s Breezy New Song ‘Good Vibes’

“I ain’t trying to hear the negative/I’m just trying to change the narrative,” sings Chris Janson in his new single “Good Vibes.” The follow-up to the CMA-nominated ballad “Drunk Girl,” the song is the first new music from the singer, songwriter and Grand Ole Opry member (aside from a Christmas song in December) since his 2017 album Everybody.

Written by Janson with Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell, “Good Vibes” is representative of the Missouri native’s worldview, one based around the idea of embracing the positive, especially when it comes to family. His children, wife and extended clan often appear in his videos and throughout his social media posts.

“When we wake up in the morning, we have the choice to be in a good mood or a bad mood,” he says in a statement. “I believe we can change the world with a smile, a good attitude and a timeless message about being kind to everyone.”

Janson, who was inducted as a member of the Opry last year, is set to open Chris Young’s upcoming Raised on Country Tour. He’ll play shows in Montana, Utah and Washington this weekend, before returning to Nashville for an appearance on the Opry. He recently joined two of country music’s heavy hitters for high-profile performances: with Keith Urban for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration and with Luke Bryan at the entertainer’s Crash My Playa festival.