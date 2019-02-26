See Chris Janson Perform Upbeat New Song ‘Good Vibes’ at the Opry

Chris Janson’s new single “Good Vibes” plays like the country equivalent of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” a tirelessly upbeat song that preaches positivity above all else.

The Grand Ole Opry member performed the track, a preview of his next project for Warner Music Nashville, during a recent appearance on the Opry stage. Backed by the house band, Janson sang about shunning the negative by putting his “windows down and his blinders on.” The “Buy Me a Boat” singer wrote “Good Vibes” with Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell.

The Missouri native, who was inducted into the Opry last March, is nominated for Video of the Year for his piano ballad “Drunk Girl” at the 54th ACM Awards. Perpetually on tour, Janson has a busy spring on tap, with shows this weekend in Oklahoma and Kansas. In the summer, he’ll join Chris Young’s Raised on Country Tour as direct support.

“I feel like I was born to do this,” Janson told Rolling Stone in 2017. “I’m not that good at anything else. I believe that you should try to be a master craftsman at whatever you are doing, but other than music I am pretty subpar. I’m a great husband and a great father, and I can plant the corn – but I can’t fix the tractor.”