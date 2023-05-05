Dolly Parton Sings, Slash Solos on New Chris Janson Song ’21 Forever’

Chris Janson brings together a couple of iconic talents on his new single “21 Forever,” featuring contributions by Dolly Parton and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash. The song appears on the “Buy Me a Boat” singer’s upcoming album The Outlaw Side of Me, due out June 16.

“21 Forever” is a song about growing up and making better choices, so it has strings prominently featured as a way to convey a new, serious mindset. Janson dishes out some advice in his verse. ”There’s a time for young and dumb/For lovers, lines and songs/You go to bed in the morning after you’ve stumbled in at dawn,” he sings, almost wistfully.

Parton belts her way through her own verse, seemingly happy to have reached an age of feeling enlightened. “Write your story but turn the page/Don’t be afraid to act your age,” she sings, then harmonizes with Janson. Slash drops in for a solo and then the song gets a very “November Rain” coda that stretches out to nearly five-and-a-half minutes with a repeated chant of the title and some guitar fireworks.

The Outlaw Side of Me, which was produced by Julian Raymond, is Janson’s first album under a new agreement with Big Machine, following four releases under Warner Music Nashville. The 14-track collection includes two versions of “21 Forever” — this one and another without Dolly — as well as guest appearances by Brantley Gilbert and Darius Rucker.

The Outlaw Side of Me track list: