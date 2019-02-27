See Chase Rice Sing Romantic Hit ‘Eyes on You’ on ‘GMA’

Chase Rice didn’t expect to be confronted about his eating habits when he appeared on the “Strahan & Sara” segment of Good Morning America on Wednesday, but he had to playfully acknowledge his affinity for junk food when the hosts showed a series of the singer’s Instagram posts.

“I need help, man,” he joked. “I didn’t realize it was that bad. I need to get my life together.”

But Rice’s visit to the show wasn’t a dieting intervention — he was there to perform “Eyes on You,” the current Top 20 single from his 2018 album Lambs & Lions, as well as serve as the show’s house band. Penned by Rice with A-list Music Row writers Ashley Gorley and Chris DeStefano, “Eyes” is a love song that employs half-sung, half-spoken verses to describe the feeling of being truly happy with someone no matter where adventures and circumstances may take you. On the new Worldwide Deluxe edition of Lambs & Lions, out March 1st, Rice offers an acoustic take on the song along with three other previously unreleased tunes.

Having played a supporting role on Luke Bryan’s 2018 Farm Tour, Rice has a series of shows in the U.K. and Ireland beginning March 8th for the annual C2C Festival. Following that, he’ll resume his headlining Eyes on You Tour in Seattle, Washington with Cale Dodds supporting.