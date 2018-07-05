Charlie Worsham to Host Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute With Brothers Osborne, Randy Houser

Charlie Worsham’s Every Damn Monday residency has become a summertime tradition in Nashville, and the next installment raises the bar even by Worsham’s impeccable standards. Set for July 9th at the Basement East club, the singer-guitarist hosts a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd featuring an all-star band.

Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne and Sadler Vaden, of Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit, are among the guitarists re-creating the firepower of Skynyrd axemen Gary Rossington, Allen Collins and Steve Gaines, along with drummer Tucker Wilson, bassist Matt Utterback, and keyboardist Billy Justineau. TJ Osborne, Randy Houser, Will Hoge, Chris Hennessee, Ward Davis, Kendell Marvel, Ashley Ray and A Thousand Horses’ Michael Hobby handle the vocals of the late Ronnie Van Zant.

Beyond the obvious fun of bringing together so many talented musicians, the residency is a labor of love for Worsham. “Every Damn Monday is my annual touchstone for the ‘why’ I play music. I get to build each night around my favorite musical deep dives, and I get to share those deep dives with my favorite friends and musicians,” Worsham tells Rolling Stone Country. “Skynyrd night is a perfect example. I’ve wanted to learn the Skynyrd catalog note for note since I was 12 years old, locked in my room with a fiesta red Fender Strat and a Skynyrd’s Innyrds CD hitting repeat on ‘Freebird’ trying to learn the licks. And John Osborne and Sadler Vaden are two of my favorite guitar players.”

Other themes throughout the summer include a songwriter night with Ashley Monroe, a soul-blues jam, and Worsham’s third-annual salute to John Mayer.

Every Damn Monday also exists as a charitable cause, with proceeds going toward funding the Follow Your Heart Art Program in Worsham’s hometown of Grenada, Mississippi. The program provides guitars, music lessons and scholarships to local kids, while providing college credits to its instructors, who attend nearby Delta State University.

“There is a whole lot going on in the world that troubles me,” says Worsham. “Most of it I can do very little to change. But I believe with all my heart that anyone can change the world if you put a guitar in their hands. A guitar is a vehicle to a broader worldview, and it is a best friend for life. Like I said in one of my songs – you don’t have to be famous to be famous.”

Tickets for Every Damn Monday are available here.