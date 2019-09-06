Charlie Worsham, Old Crow Medicine Show Team for New Song ‘I Hope I’m Stoned’

For several years, guitar-wielding singer-songwriter Charlie Worsham has featured a song in his live shows which he says fits into the relatively sparse category of “stoner gospel.” Written with Ashley Monroe, “I Hope I’m Stoned (When Jesus Takes Me Home)” is an ode to the earthly, yet otherworldly delights of cannabis.

“I believe he put it down here for all of us to use, a little piece of heaven to take away your blues/I know I’m far from perfect and I’ll call a sin a sin but I feel closer to the Lord every time I breathe it in,” Worsham sings in the lively bluegrass tune. Grand Ole Opry members Old Crow Medicine Show — with whom Worsham has been touring — join him on the track, playing acoustic instruments and delivering vintage bluegrass-gospel harmonies during the cheeky, hook-filled chorus.

In the song’s second verse, Worsham invokes the names of biblical characters he’s looking forward to encountering once he reaches the Pearly Gates, including Saint Peter, Moses and Jonah. In the following verse he speculates that late Jamaican music legend Bob Marley has a heavenly mansion with a lush garden where he’s growing “some celestial homemade hash.” As he nears the final chorus, Worsham sings, “’Til then I’ll sing ‘I’ll Fly Away’ with a fat one in my hand.”

Worsham is set for a Facebook Live chat today at 5 p.m. ET and joins Old Crow Medicine Show on Sunday, September 8th, for a performance at the Caverns, home of the PBS series, Bluegrass Underground, in Pelham, Tennessee.