Charlie Worsham Enlists Molly Tuttle, Tenille Townes for Anniversary Livestream

Charlie Worsham’s Every Damn Monday concerts have been a highlight of the Nashville summer for the past four years. This year, a tornado decimated the regular home of Worsham’s residency, the Basement East, and then the pandemic struck. Undeterred, Worsham has announced a livestream version set for November 18th — a Wednesday — at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville. Dubbed “Every Damn Five Years,” the show features a diverse group of special guests, including Worsham’s bandmate in Old Crow Medicine Show, Ketch Secor.

“2020 marks what would’ve been five years of summer Mondays sweating, singing and strumming my way through favorite songs with favorite people,” Worsham said in a statement. “The pandemic may have kept us from celebrating Every Damn Monday as usual, but I couldn’t let the clock run out without celebrating five years of my favorite Nashville tradition!”

Along with Worsham as host, the livestream will include Tenille Townes, Devin Dawson, Jillian Jacqueline, Wendy Moten, Molly Tuttle, and Morgan Evans. Fans can purchase tickets here, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Worsham’s Follow Your Heart Scholarship Fund.

Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl has hosted a number of livestreams since being forced to postpone its grand opening because of the pandemic. In May, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires celebrated the release of Isbell’s Reunions album there, while Margo Price did two livestreams there in September.