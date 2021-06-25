Charlie Worsham Previews ‘Sugarcane’ EP With Charming New Song ‘Half Drunk’

Charlie Worsham described the guitar playing on his new song “Half Drunk” as “boozy, hillbilly Keith Richards.” In other words, the perfect tones to tell a story about drunkenly and spontaneously saying “I love you” to your person. The Mississippi native and longtime Nashvillian debuted “Half Drunk” on Friday, along with the announcement of a new EP. Titled Sugarcane, the project arrives July 16th.

“Half Drunk” is based on Worsham’s own experience: He was onstage at Nashville’s bluegrass epicenter, the Station Inn, when he decided to tell his now-wife Kristen that he loved her. “Just cause I went and said what I meant don’t mean I didn’t mean it 100 percent,” he sings. “I’m all the way into you.”

“I’d just been fired by my publisher and my manager had quit management that week, but I was singing that day in one of my favorite rooms in all the world, the Station Inn,” he says in a statement. “Powered by Yazoo Pale Ale, applause, and a sense that this girl I was crazy about might just be more special and more permanent than the whole music industry thing, I turned to Kristen, said those three magic words, and she said ‘I love you too.’ I hope this song inspires a lot of drunken making out and maybe a few last-time-saying-I-love-you-for-the-first-time moments.”

“Half Drunk” premieres with an accompanying music video that focuses on a mural painter bearing his soul to a love interest. It also shows Worsham playing guitar with, true to his story, a draught beer by his side.

The new song follows “Fist Through This Town” and “Believe in Love,” both fresh tracks by Worsham, who’s been recording with producer Jay Joyce.