 Charlie Worsham's New Song 'Half Drunk': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next New Kids on the Block: Meet the Stars of the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Charlie Worsham Previews ‘Sugarcane’ EP With Charming New Song ‘Half Drunk’

The Nashville all-star celebrates spontaneity, true love and liquid courage

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Charlie Worsham described the guitar playing on his new song “Half Drunk” as “boozy, hillbilly Keith Richards.” In other words, the perfect tones to tell a story about drunkenly and spontaneously saying “I love you” to your person. The Mississippi native and longtime Nashvillian debuted “Half Drunk” on Friday, along with the announcement of a new EP. Titled Sugarcane, the project arrives July 16th.

“Half Drunk” is based on Worsham’s own experience: He was onstage at Nashville’s bluegrass epicenter, the Station Inn, when he decided to tell his now-wife Kristen that he loved her. “Just cause I went and said what I meant don’t mean I didn’t mean it 100 percent,” he sings. “I’m all the way into you.”

“I’d just been fired by my publisher and my manager had quit management that week, but I was singing that day in one of my favorite rooms in all the world, the Station Inn,” he says in a statement. “Powered by Yazoo Pale Ale, applause, and a sense that this girl I was crazy about might just be more special and more permanent than the whole music industry thing, I turned to Kristen, said those three magic words, and she said ‘I love you too.’ I hope this song inspires a lot of drunken making out and maybe a few last-time-saying-I-love-you-for-the-first-time moments.”

“Half Drunk” premieres with an accompanying music video that focuses on a mural painter bearing his soul to a love interest. It also shows Worsham playing guitar with, true to his story, a draught beer by his side.

The new song follows “Fist Through This Town” and “Believe in Love,” both fresh tracks by Worsham, who’s been recording with producer Jay Joyce.

In This Article: Charlie Worsham

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.