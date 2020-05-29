Charlie Worsham Covers David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ for Health Care Workers

Charlie Worsham has recorded and released a one-man-band version of David Bowie’s 1977 song “Heroes” as an homage to the nation’s health care workers fighting COVID-19.

The country singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist filmed a homemade video for the clip that shows him recording the track in the studio and hamming it up in his backyard with a vintage microphone and bongos. It’s musically intricate but visually lighthearted, and acts as a balm for the frazzled nerves of many music fans.

“One thing I think we can all agree on is that this global pandemic highlights the courage and selflessness required of frontline health care workers to do their jobs,” Worsham said in a statement. “We owe them a debt of gratitude always, but especially right now. I’ve always loved the song ‘Heroes’ by David Bowie, and I think it’s the perfect song to thank these people for their incredible sacrifices.”

While Worsham is shown working in the studio — programming a beat, playing bass, and laying down an inventive banjo bed — the video also features photos and videos of doctors and nurses at work.

Worsham, who is also an adjunct member of Old Crow Medicine Show, is one of a small group of country artists willing to use their platform to comment on social issues. On Friday, he posted a Twitter thread in response to the president’s tweet about the protests in Minnesota, writing in part, “any so-called leader who stokes the flames of hatred by threatening the very community that suffered this injustice with ‘shooting looters’ is a part of the problem, NOT a part of the solution.”