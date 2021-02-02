Charlie Daniels’ Volunteer Jam Announces New Lineup, Says It’s Going to Happen in August

Since 1974, Charlie Daniels’ Volunteer Jam concerts have been a regular fixture on the Music City event calendar for country and Southern rock fans. That was until 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down large events and the concert’s namesake died in July at the age of 83, rendering its September 2020 staging impossible.

The concert was initially rescheduled to go on as a tribute to the musical legacy of Daniels on February 22nd, 2021, but has once again been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns. The 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels is now slated to take place Wednesday, August 18th, at Bridgestone Arena with a new batch of performers added to the lineup.

Newly announced artists for the August show include Randy Travis, Chris Young, Michael W. Smith, Lorrie Morgan, Exile, and singer-guitarist Anthony Castagna. They join previously announced performers including the Marshall Tucker Band, Alabama, Ricky Skaggs, Trace Adkins, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Cece Winans, Gretchen Wilson, Delbert McClinton, and Keb’ Mo’. The previous version of the lineup also included Chris Janson and Old Crow Medicine Show, neither of whom appear in the latest edition.

Other artists scheduled to perform include the Outlaws, .38 Special, Junior Brown, the Allman Betts Band, Cedric Burnside, Jenny Tolman, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Rhett Akins, Scooter Brown Band, the SteelDrivers, Pure Prairie League and comedian Dusty Slay. The Charlie Daniels Band will also perform in honor of the late singer and multi-instrumentalist.

Tickets for the 2021 Volunteer Jam are currently on sale and previously purchased tickets will be honored — if and when the August event goes forward as planned.