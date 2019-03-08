Charlie Daniels, Travis Tritt Plot Outlaws & Renegades Tour

Country-rock veterans Travis Tritt and the Charlie Daniels Band launch their 2019 Outlaws & Renegades Tour on Friday night in St. Augustine, Florida, with special guest the Cadillac Three. The trek, which extends through June before a brief break and then picks back up in August, will feature CDB contemporaries the Marshall Tucker Band as well as duo Love & Theft on select dates.

This year, Tritt celebrates his 30th anniversary as a member of the famed “Class of ’89,” the group of country newcomers, including Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Clint Black, who dominated the charts that year. His most recent album A Man and His Guitar: Live From the Franklin Theatre, featured stripped-down versions of his familiar hits, such as “Country Club” and “Anymore,” as well as covers of Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash classics.

Pioneering Nashville session picker, Southern rocker and Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie Daniels continues to front one of the most influential bands of the Seventies and beyond. Last October, the 82-year-old fiddle and guitar player released Beau Weevils: Songs in the Key of E, with musicians James Stroud, Billy Crain and Charlie Hayward. The LP blends swampy blues, rock and country with touches of funk and jazz, and fulfilled Daniels’ desire to collaborate with Stroud, who in addition to having been an integral part of the rhythm section at Jackson, Mississippi’s Malaco Records, previously headed up a number of Nashville record labels and produced numerous projects for other artists, including Daniels.

The 2019 Outlaws & Renegades Tour dates:

March 8 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

March 9 – Viera, FL @ Space Coast Daily Park*

March 10 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater*

March 16 – Florence, SC @ Florence Civic Center*

March 17 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater*

March 22 – Dodge, City, KS @ United Wireless Arena *^ (CDB not appearing)

March 23 – Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mtn Grand Resort * (CDB not appearing)

April 12 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum* < (CDB not appearing)

April 13 – Pikeville, KY @ East Kentucky Expo Center*< (CDB not appearing)

April 14 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center*< (CDB not appearing)

April 26 – Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena – Von Braun Center*< (CDB not appearing)

April 27 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center*< (CDB not appearing)

May 17 – N. Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues* (CDB not appearing)

May 18 – Hiawassee, GA @ Anderson Music Hall* (CDB not appearing)

May 19 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theater* (CDB not appearing)

May 24 – Kearney, NE @ Viaero Event Center*

May 25 – Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena*

May 30 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre*

May 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Outdoors*

June 1 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights*

June 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

June 7 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater*

June 8 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie*

June 9 – Cedar Park, TX @ HEB Center Cedar Park*

June 13 – Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Event Center*

June 14 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre*

June 15 – New Berlin, IL @ Sangamon County Fair*

June 22 – Weedsport, NY @ Weedsport Speedway*

June 28 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

June 29 – Tyler, TX @ Oil Palace*

June 30 – Baton Rouge @ Raising Canes River Center*

August 9 – Grand Junction, CO @ Las Colonias Amp>

August 10 – Ignacio, CO @ Sky Ute Casino >

August 13 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort Casino>

August 15 – Marysville, WA @ Tulalip Casino/Orca Ballroom>

August 17 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amp>

August 18 – Fort Hall, ID @ Fort Hall Casino>

August 20 – Lancaster, CA @ Antelope Valley Fair

August 22 – Rohert Park, CA @ Green Music Center>

August 23 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino>

August 24 – Primm, NV @ Star of the Dessert>

August 25 – Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Tori Amp>

*Features The Cadillac Three

<Features Marshall Tucker Band

>Features Love & Theft

^Features Copper Chief