Charlie Daniels, Marshall Tucker Band Announce Fire on the Mountain Tour

Two titans of Southern rock, the Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band, look ahead to 2020 with their just-announced Fire on the Mountain Tour. Kicking off in Enid, Oklahoma, on April 23rd, the 21-city trek is currently slated to wrap in November. Also joining the tour on select dates will be newcomers the Scooter Brown Band.

“We have played more shows with the MTB through the years than any other band and have worked together for over forty years,” says the Country Music Hall of Fame member Daniels. “We have so much history and so many memories and the music is so compatible that when we get together, the audience, CDB and MTB have a big ole Southern style good time.”

The tour takes its name from both a song and an album of major significance to the respective artists. In 1974, when Daniels and his band recorded an album titled Fire on the Mountain, MTB founding member and guitarist George McCorkle, who died in 2007, had pitched them a track by that name for inclusion. When the Charlie Daniels Band didn’t cut it, the tune wound up on the 1975 album Searchin’ for a Rainbow, and that year became the Marshal Tucker Band’s first-ever Top 40 pop hit.

Marshall Tucker Band lead singer Doug Gray says the shows will consist of their hits (including “Can’t You See” and “Heard It in a Love Song”) as well as tracks from an upcoming re-released vinyl album.

Fire on the Mountain Tour dates:

April 23 – Enid, OK @ Stride Bank Center (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

April 24 – Salina, KS @ Tony’s Pizza Event Center (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

April 30 – Moon, PA @ UPMC Events Center

May 1 – Washington D.C. @ Warner Theater

May 2 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

May 3 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

May 7 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theatre

May 8 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

May 9 – Westbury, NY @ Theatre at Westbury

May 14 – Jackson, TN @ Carl Perkins Civic Center

May 23 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

August 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

August 28 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

August 30 – Webster, MA @ Indian Ranch (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

September 4 – Huron, SD @ South Dakota State Fair

September 5 – Dedwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center

September 11 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

September 19 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

September 24 – Meridian, MS @ Riley Center for the Performing Arts

November 6 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

November 7 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall (w/ Scooter Brown Band)