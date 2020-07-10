 Charlie Daniels' Funeral and Memorial: How to Watch - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Alanis Morissette Speaks for the Vulnerable on New Song 'Reckoning' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Charlie Daniels’ Funeral and Memorial Service: How to Watch

The Country Music Hall of Famer will be remembered during a livestreamed ceremony on Friday

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Charlie Daniels

Charlie Daniels' memorial service will be livestreamed on Friday, July 10th.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Charlie Daniels will be memorialized during a livestream ceremony on Friday morning. The Country Music Hall of Fame member and Southern-rock pioneer died Monday at 83 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke.

Daniels, a devout Christian, will be interred during a private burial in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, his longtime home outside of Nashville. But fans of the singer and musician can watch the memorial service online beginning at 12 noon ET. Daniels’ service will take place at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Radio personality Storme Warren and pastor Allen Jackson will host. The funeral will stream on Charlie Daniels’ Facebook and YouTube pages, and on the Facebook of World Outreach Church.

Travis Tritt, Gretchen Wilson and Trace Adkins are all set to sing, along with Vince Gill, who has performed his signature remembrance ballad “Go Rest High on That Mountain” at funerals for country icons like George Jones. Daniels himself sang at Jones’ memorial, delivering a solemn reading of the hymn “Softly and Tenderly.”

Known for hits like “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and “Uneasy Rider,” Daniels was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.  In 2017, he recalled the lean years of his band and rough patches in his personal life in Never Look at the Empty Seats. “It’s all part of the growing process and defining yourself,” Daniels told Rolling Stone in 2017. “That’s why I wanted to include that. Looking back, we played some raunchy places and had some pretty wild times. But that makes you tougher. And you learn how to entertain people.”

In This Article: Charlie Daniels

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.