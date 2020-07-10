Charlie Daniels’ Funeral and Memorial Service: How to Watch

Charlie Daniels will be memorialized during a livestream ceremony on Friday morning. The Country Music Hall of Fame member and Southern-rock pioneer died Monday at 83 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke.

Daniels, a devout Christian, will be interred during a private burial in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, his longtime home outside of Nashville. But fans of the singer and musician can watch the memorial service online beginning at 12 noon ET. Daniels’ service will take place at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Radio personality Storme Warren and pastor Allen Jackson will host. The funeral will stream on Charlie Daniels’ Facebook and YouTube pages, and on the Facebook of World Outreach Church.

Travis Tritt, Gretchen Wilson and Trace Adkins are all set to sing, along with Vince Gill, who has performed his signature remembrance ballad “Go Rest High on That Mountain” at funerals for country icons like George Jones. Daniels himself sang at Jones’ memorial, delivering a solemn reading of the hymn “Softly and Tenderly.”

Known for hits like “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and “Uneasy Rider,” Daniels was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. In 2017, he recalled the lean years of his band and rough patches in his personal life in Never Look at the Empty Seats. “It’s all part of the growing process and defining yourself,” Daniels told Rolling Stone in 2017. “That’s why I wanted to include that. Looking back, we played some raunchy places and had some pretty wild times. But that makes you tougher. And you learn how to entertain people.”