Charlie Daniels Announces New Album ‘Beau Weevils’

Charlie Daniels will release his first album of new material since 2016’s Night Hawk with Beau Weevils — Songs in the Key of E. Due October 26th, the LP pairs Daniels with producer and musician James Stroud, who plays drums on the 10-song set.

“The whole thing started one day when I, as I often do, was fooling around with my guitar and came up with the opening riff on a song that eventually turned out to be ‘Mudcat,'” Daniels said in a statement. “That song set the style for the rest of the songs I would write, that all lent themselves to being played in the key of E, hence the title.”

Along with Stroud, the album incudes Daniels’ longtime bass player Charlie Hayward and guitarist Billy Crain. Crain’s brother Tommy Crain, who died in 2011, was an original member of the Charlie Daniels Band.

Daniels, who will turn 82 this month, continues to tour. He’ll launch a northeast run today and return to Nashville to play the Grand Ole Opry on October 16th. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in 2016.

Here’s the track list for Daniels’ new Beau Weevils album:

1. “Geechi Geechi Ya Ya Blues”

2. “Bad Blood”

3. “Mexico Again”

4. “Louisiana Blues”

5. “Oh, Juanita”

6. “Smokey’s Got Your Number”

7. “Mudcat”

8. “Everybody’s Gotta Go Sometime”

9. “We’ll All Have Some”

10. “How We Roll”