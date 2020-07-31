Charlie Daniels’ 2021 Volunteer Jam Rechristened As Tribute to the Late Singer

Charlie Daniels’ Volunteer Jam concerts have been a country and Southern-rock summit since the very first one in 1974. The 2021 edition will still be shaped around that musically diverse legacy, but will double as a tribute to the Jam’s founder, who died July 6th at 83.

Set for February 22nd in Nashville, 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels features performances from contemporaries of Daniels and those he influenced, including Alabama, Ricky Skaggs, Old Crow Medicine Show, Chris Janson, Charley Pride, Gretchen Wilson, Big & Rich, and Mickey Gilley. The initial lineup for the Volunteer Jam, which was originally slated for September 2020 but postponed because of the pandemic, was released in March. Friday’s news of the rebranding as a tribute arrives with the additions of Alabama, Skaggs, Old Crow, Junior Brown, and Cece Winans to the lineup.

“I am forever grateful for all of the love and support Charlie Jr. and I have received since Charlie’s passing,” Daniels’ wife Hazel said in a statement. “Charlie would be excited and extremely proud that his Volunteer Jam would continue. I want to express my sincere thanks to the artists paying tribute to Charlie.”

Other artists set to appear include the Marshall Tucker Band, the Gatlin Brothers, Delbert McClinton, Keb’ Mo’, the Allman Betts Band, Johnny Lee, Rhett Akins, the SteelDrivers, and the Scooter Brown Band. The Charlie Daniels Band will also perform.

Tickets are currently on sale, with 500 free tickets available on a first-come basis to those who volunteered in relief efforts following the March tornado that devastated communities in Middle Tennessee.