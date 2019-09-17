 Charley Pride to Be Honored by Grammy Museum Mississippi – Rolling Stone
Charley Pride to Be Honored by Grammy Museum Mississippi

Country great will be bestowed with inaugural Crossroads of American Music Award on November 1st

Jon Freeman

Charley Pride

Charley Pride will receive the inaugural Crossroads of American Music Award from the Grammy Museum Mississippi in November.

Courtesy of 2911 Media*

The Grammy Museum Mississippi will present country music great Charley Pride with the inaugural Crossroads of American Music Award in November. The Sledge, Mississippi, native will head to the small Delta town of Cleveland in his home state to receive the honor on November 1st.

Presented to an artist “who has made significant musical contributions influenced by the creativity born in the cradle of American music,” according to a release, the award will acknowledge Pride’s groundbreaking cultural and commercial impact in country music. A three-time Grammy Award winner as well as a 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Pride has notched more than 30 Number One songs since the late Sixties, including “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Anton” and “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’.” In 2010, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and released his most recent album, Music in My Heart, in 2017.

Pride is also a featured commentator in Ken Burns’ new Country Music series currently airing on PBS, in which he discusses his triumphs and struggles as an African-American country singer in the wake of the Civil Rights movement. PBS will also re-air the American Masters episode about his life, Charley Pride: I’m Just Me, on Thursday, September 19th.

