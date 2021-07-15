George Strait, Garth Brooks to Sing for Charley Pride in ‘CMT Giants’ Tribute

Charley Pride, the Country Music Hall of Fame member who died from complications related to Covid-19 last year, will be remembered with an all-star musical special. CMT Giants: Charley Pride, premiering August 25th at 9 p.m. ET on CMT, pays tribute to the “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’” singer through a series of performances and interviews.

Along with appearances by Pride’s son Dion and his widow Rozene, CMT Giants includes performances by George Strait, Garth Brooks, Lee Ann Womack, Darius Rucker, Wynonna, and Alan Jackson. Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Luke Comb with Robert Randolph and Reyna Roberts represent the new country class. R&B icon Gladys Knight is also set to perform in Pride’s memory.

Reba, Ronnie Milsap, Neal McCoy and baseball great Nolan Ryan are on the bill too, offering commentary on Pride’s legacy.

Born in Sledge, Mississippi, in 1934, Pride picked cotton, played baseball in the Negro leagues, served in the U.S. Army, and worked in a smelting plant in Montana before moving to Nashville and becoming country music’s first black superstar. He scored 52 Top 10 country hits, including 29 Number Ones, and was the first African-American performer to appear on the Grand Ole Opry stage since Deford Bailey made his debut in the 1920s. Pride became an Opry member in 1993. In 2000, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Charley Pride Giants special is the latest in the CMT franchise. Kenny Rogers, who died last year, was the focus of the 2020 edition.