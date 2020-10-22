 Charley Pride to Receive CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Penske Media and MRC Form Data Joint Venture
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Charley Pride to Receive the CMA’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

Influential country singer of hits like “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'” will be honored at the 54th CMA Awards

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Charley Pride

Charley Pride is the latest recipient of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the Country Music Association.

Joseph Llanes*

Charley Pride, the trailblazing country music vocalist behind such songs as “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'” and “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone,” has been named the latest recipient of the Country Music Association’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. This marks only the sixth time the award has been handed out since Nelson first received the honor in 2012.

The 86-year-old Pride, born in 1934 in Sledge, Mississippi, is a 1971 CMA Entertainer of the Year and a 2000 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He has scored more than 50 Top Ten country hits, including “I’d Rather Love You,” “She’s Too Good to Be True,” and “Where Do I Put Her Memory.” Pride will accept the award at the 54th CMA Awards, airing November 11th on ABC and co-hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.

According to a release, the award is for “an iconic artist who has attained the highest degree of recognition in Country Music” and was established to recognize both “national and international prominence and stature through concert performances, humanitarian efforts, philanthropy, record sales and public representation at the highest level.”

Along with Nelson, the past recipients of the achievement award include Kenny Rogers (2013), Johnny Cash (2015), and Dolly Parton (2016). Songwriter Kris Kristofferson was honored with the prize in 2019.

In This Article: Charley Pride, CMA Awards

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.