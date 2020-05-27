 Charley Crockett's 'Welcome to Hard Times': See Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Watch Sammy Hagar and the Circle Cover Little Richard's 'Keep a-Knockin'' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Charley Crockett Previews New Album With ‘Welcome to Hard Times’ Video

Desolate clip for the title track of the country troubadour’s latest was filmed in the Sierra Nevadas

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Charley Crockett evokes the loneliness and isolation of the present moment in the new video for “Welcome to Hard Times.” Released on Wednesday, the song serves as the title track of the country troubadour’s new album, due out July 31st via Thirty Tigers.

Filmed in the Sierra Nevadas (and observing social distancing guidelines), the video was co-directed by Crockett and Bobby Cochran. It’s both beautiful and desolate, depicting a lone Crockett strolling through wide open vistas of desert against a snow-capped mountain backdrop. In the song, Crockett bemoans the lousy odds of success and well-being for anyone alive, pointing out that the fix is in. “We’ve got lots of gamblin’, oh, and tellin’ lies,” he sings, accompanied by tinkling Nashville Sound-style piano, before dipping down into his lower register to sing the title phrase like it’s a sales pitch for a hotel chain.

Welcome to Hard Times was produced by Mark Neill and includes some songwriting contributions from Dan Auerbach and Pat McLaughlin. It follows Crockett’s 2019 full-length The Valley and a life-threatening health scare that resulted in a diagnosis of a congenital heart condition and heart surgery.

Charley Crockett – Welcome to Hard Times track list:

  1. “Welcome to Hard Times”
  2. “Run Horse Run”
  3. “Don’t Cry”
  4. “Tennessee Special”
  5. “Fool Somebody Else”
  6. “Lily My Dear”
  7. “Wreck Me”
  8. “Heads You Win”
  9. “Rainin’ in My Heart”
  10. “Paint It Blue”
  11. “Black Jack County Crain”
  12. “The Man That Time Forgot”
  13. “The Poplar Tree”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Dan Auerbach

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.