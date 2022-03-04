Charley Crockett Covers Jerry Reed, Tom T. Hall on New Album ‘Jukebox Charley’

Charley Crockett continues his hyper-prolific output with another new album set for spring 2022. Marking his third full-length in a little more than a year, Lil’ G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley will be released April 22 and includes a new cover of Jerry Reed’s “I Feel for You” that’s out now.

Crockett’s fourth installment in his Lil’ G.L. covers series, Jukebox Charley will take the Texas singer-songwriter to some less explored corners of the classic country songbook. Among them are songs written by Tom T. Hall (“Lonely in Person,” “I Hope It Rains at My Funeral”), Willie Nelson (“Home Motel”), and George Jones (“Out of Control”). Additionally, Crockett offers versions of songs that were cut by Red Sovine (“Same Old Situation”), Porter Wagoner (“Heartbreak Affair”), and the title cut, penned by Johnny Paycheck and Aubrey Mayhew. For the Dennis Linde song “Where Have All the Average People Gone,” Crockett subs in the word “Honest” to ask a very timely question.

In his take on Reed’s desolate 1966 song “I Feel for You,” Crockett doesn’t make any radical updates. The tempo is kicked up a notch and the acoustic guitar part emphasizes Reed’s descending progression in a way that echoes his told-you-so to the man who ran off with his woman. Crockett’s baritone adds a touch of smooth, smoky soul to the sound as well, deepening the feeling of shared heartbreak.

Jukebox Charley follows Crockett’s two 2021 releases 10 for Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand and his Nashville-skewering Music City USA. Crockett is set to perform at Luck Reunion on March 17, with a string of headlining dates to follow through May.

Jukebox Charley track list: