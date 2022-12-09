Charley Crockett Cuts Loose With ‘I’m Just a Clown‘ on ’Kimmel’

Charley Crockett showcased why he’s a must-see live performer when he made his late-night debut on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Texas singer-songwriter brought depth and swagger to his rendition of “I’m Just a Clown,” a standout single from his 2022 album The Man From Waco.

Backed by a small-but-mighty band, Crockett sang the funky tune about betrayal in his earthy baritone while he strummed an electric guitar. There wasn’t any wasted effort onstage: every band member played a crucial role, from the drummer and bassist setting up their groove to the guitarist and steel player adding their own accents. Most impressively, Crockett’s keyboard player pulled double duty, tapping out melodies on one hand while playing trumpet with the other. Trending Backstreet Boy Nick Carter Sued for Alleged Rape of 17-Year-Old Girl On Tour Bus Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party Aerosmith Cancel Remainder of Las Vegas Residency Due to Steven Tyler's Illness You Can See the Moment Seth Rogen Remembers Kanye West While Roasting Kim Kardashian for Missing a Gala

Crockett released The Man From Waco in September, marking the hyper-prolific artist’s second studio album of 2022. The first, Lil G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley, featured covers of less-known country songs by Jerry Reed, Tom T. Hall, and Willie Nelson. Earlier this week, he released the video for “Odessa” from his current album.

Crockett has a handful of live shows on the books through the end of 2022, including back-to-back performances at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 10 and 11. He’ll also head back home to Texas for shows in Dallas, Houston, and Austin before hitting pause. Next year, he’ll head over to Australia for several dates before hopping on to support a few dates of Tyler Childers’ spring tour.