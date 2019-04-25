Hear Chance McCoy’s New Solo Song ‘No One Loves You (The Way That I Do)’

Chance McCoy of Old Crow Medicine Show channels youthful wanderlust in the idyllic folk meditation “No One Loves You (The Way That I Do),” a new song from a forthcoming, still-to-be-announced solo project from the singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist.

McCoy, a skilled fiddler, guitarist and banjo player, self-produced the atmospheric, concise tune, adding a gently pulsing drum track to meandering layers of strings. McCoy, who joined Old Crow in 2012 and earned a Grammy Award for his work on the band’s 2014 album Remedy, was inspired by a solitary journey he took to the West Coast to be a river guide, and accordingly he imbues the song with a pastoral mood.

“The lyrics are written about my time as a whitewater guide out west,” McCoy explained in a statement. “They’re all true except the romance. I had to make that part up because I was lonely as hell back then; I was sleeping in the back of my truck. All I cared about was being on the river, riding those waves.”

Earlier this year McCoy moved from Nashville back to his native West Virginia and announced that he won’t be touring with Old Crow in 2019. Instead concentrating on his own material, he’ll begin a run of tour dates in the Netherlands on May 22nd at Clouso in Meppel.