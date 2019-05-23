See Aaron Lee Tasjan, Sadler Vaden Play ‘Champagne Supernova’ at Nashville Oasis Tribute

With Oasis not likely reuniting anytime soon, singer, guitarist and Gallagher brothers superfan Sadler Vaden did the next best thing: performed the famously fractured band’s songs himself.

On Wednesday night at East Nashville club the Basement East, Vaden, guitar player for Jason Isbell’s the 400 Unit, recruited fellow Oasis fans like Lilly Hiatt, the Wild Feathers, Lauren Morrow and Aaron Lee Tasjan to revisit the group’s catalog to benefit Teen Cancer America, a charity for young people dealing with cancer.

Beginning with Reno Bo, who belted out “Acquiesce” with hands behind his back, each of the featured vocalists tapped into their inner Liam Gallagher, sneering and swaggering with tambourine in hand. Hiatt delivered a rousing “Roll With It,” off the group’s 1995 U.S. breakthrough (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?; Nicole Atkins offered “Supersonic,” from the Gallaghers’ 1994 debut Definitely Maybe; and the Whigs’ Parker Gispert whined his way through “Wonderwall.”

But it wasn’t only a night of the hits. B-sides like “Talk Tonight,” stunningly performed by Morrow, and album cuts like Heathen Chemistry‘s “Little by Little” and “Songbird” found their way into the set list, all of them painstakingly re-created by Vaden and an all-star band that included A Thousand Horses’ Bill Satcher on guitar, Julian Dorio on drums, Chris Stapleton bassist J.T. Cure and 400 Unit keyboardist Derry deBorja.

The night concluded with Tasjan returning to sing the anthemic “Champagne Supernova,” with Vaden proudly nodding to his fandom by playing an electric guitar painted with the Union Jack. The guitarist may regularly lament the dissolution of the band on Twitter — “another day and Oasis hasn’t reunited,” he often tallies — but on Wednesday night, he delivered Britpop fans a satisfying look back.

Setlist:

“Acquiesce” – Reno Bo

“Supersonic”- Nicole Atkins

“Shakermaker” – Aaron Lee Tasjan

“Lyla” – Sadler Vaden

“Rock N Roll Star” – Parker Gispert

“Little by Little” – Sadler Vaden

“Stop Crying Your Heart Out” – Reno Bo

“Cigarettes and Alcohol” – The Wild Feathers’ Joel King

“Roll With It” – Lilly Hiatt

“Wonderwall” – Parker Gispert

“Cast No Shadow” – Poncho Stevens

“Talk Tonight” – Lauren Morrow

“Songbird” – Patrick Davis

“Go Let It Out” – Emma Swift

“Some Might Say” – Joel King

“Don’t Go Away” – The Wild Feathers’ Ricky Young

“Live Forever” – Simon Kerr

“What’s the Story, Morning Glory” – Simon Kerr

“Don’t Look Back in Anger” – Ricky Young

“Champagne Supernova” – Aaron Lee Tasjan