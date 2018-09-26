See Chainsmokers, Kelsea Ballerini Sing Energetic ‘This Feeling’ on ‘Ellen’

Kelsea Ballerini and the Chainsmokers took their freshly minted collaboration up a notch this week when they appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to give “This Feeling” its first-ever live performance.

Released September 21st, “This Feeling” is half love song, half mantra for following your heart wherever it may lead. “They tell me think with my head not that thing in my chest,” Ballerini sings, before the beat drops and the echoing voiceover effect kicks in. Performing behind her with their own instruments and touring drummer Matt McGuire, Chainsmokers members Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart slip seamlessly into their country-pop crossover roles, with Taggart receiving some particularly enthusiastic applause for his vocal breaks. As Ellen DeGeneres points out beforehand, this was also the hit electronic pop duo’s first appearance on her program.

“This Feeling” is slated to appear on the Chainsmokers’ upcoming LP Sick Boy as well as on an expanded version of Ballerini’s 2017 LP Unapologetically, which arrives October 20th. Ballerini is currently performing as a guest on Keith Urban’s Graffiti U Tour, which makes its next stop at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon, on September 27th.