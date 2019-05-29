See Caylee Hammack’s Swaggering ‘Family Tree’ on ‘Today’

Singer-songwriter Caylee Hammack made her national television debut on Wednesday, performing “Family Tree” on NBC’s Today. The good-natured song is the Georgia native’s first release under a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville.

The semi-autobiographical tune, which was co-written and co-produced by Hammack, was inspired by the quirks of her parents and other members of her family. Prior to her performance, Today hosts Carson Daly and Jenna Bush Hager surprised Hammack with a Facetime call to her parents, who laughed about being immortalized in song. “I just love Tupperware and I guess I influenced her as a child,” says her mom, referencing the line, “Momma’s burning chicken for the Tupperware party tonight.”

On Today, Hammack brings confidence and swagger to the stage, backed by a full band that pulls back while she sings the verses in her deepest register. She shows off her impressive range with each chorus, aiming and hitting the big notes in a voice that mixes Southern soul with Dolly Parton’s mountain trill. It was heavily added by radio stations upon release back in April, but has yet to crack the Top 50 Mediabase airplay chart.

Hammack, who also recently released “Just Friends,” is set to play festivals all summer, including CMA Fest in Nashville on June 7th. In the fall, she has dates lined up supporting Dierks Bentley as well as Miranda Lambert.