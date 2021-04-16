Caylee Hammack Recruits Chris Stapleton for New Version of ‘Small Town Hypocrite’

Caylee Hammack has turned her song “Small Town Hypocrite” into a collaborative number, adding singer extraordinaire Chris Stapleton to the mix for the new version. The original song appeared on Hammack’s 2020 album If It Wasn’t for You.

An autobiographical story about betrayal and crushed dreams, “Small Town Hypocrite” was a standout from a solid album on the strength of Hammack’s emotive voice and sharp songwriting. “Took all my plans and I put ‘em in a box/Phantom pains for the wings I lost,” she sings, chiding the ex who broke her heart. Stapleton adds some lower harmony to Hammack’s melody, their two voices intertwining to deepen the feeling of loss and regret.

“My one whim for this song was to hear Chris Stapleton accompany me on it,” Hammack said in a release. “Two years after I spoke this wish out loud in the studio, Chris agreed to sing the part I had written in hopes of hearing his voice on it. Life is a beautiful full circle sometimes. I am so grateful to Chris for singing on this song.”

Hammack has live dates ahead as an opening performer on Luke Bryan’s Proud to Be Right Here 2021 Tour, while Stapleton — noted fan of Dolly Parton’s new Jeni’s Ice Cream flavor — is set to perform “Maggie’s Song” Sunday, April 18th, on the ACM Awards, at which he’s nominated for Entertainer of the Year.