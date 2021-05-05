Cayamo Cruise to Sail in 2022 With Punch Brothers, Emmylou Harris, Dawes

After being dry-docked by the pandemic, the Cayamo Cruise is returning to the water in 2022. The concert-at-sea company Sixthman announced Cayamo’s lineup on Wednesday, a robust schedule with Punch Brothers, Emmylou Harris, and Grace Potter among the headliners.

Dawes, the Mavericks, Richard Thompson, Indigo Girls, and Ruthie Foster are also on the cruise, set for March 18th through 25th. This year’s theme is “A Journey Through Song.” Other artists include the Jayhawks, Kathleen Edwards, Shawn Mullins, John Paul White, the Secret Sisters, Sierra Hull, Allison Russell, Brittney Spencer, Ida Mae, and Tré Burt.

Cayamo will also pay tribute to the memory of John Prine, who died in April 2020 from Covid-19. Members of Prine’s band, along with the songwriter’s son Tommy Prine, will perform various sets under the banner “Souvenirs: Songs of John Prine.”

This marks the 14th installment of Cayamo, which first launched in 2008. The 2022 cruise sails from Miami to St. Thomas and St. Kitts. Presale packages are available at cayamo.com.

The Covid crisis sidelined the concert cruise industry since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, canceling cruises by artists like Kiss, Melissa Etheridge, and Kesha. In January, Sixthman announced the return of Outlaw Country Cruise, which, like Cayamo, will sail in 2022.