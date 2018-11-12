See Cassadee Pope Sing Live ‘One More Red Light’

Earlier this year, Cassadee Pope unveiled her latest single, “One More Red Light,” a breezy tune that comes just ahead of a new album, set for release in 2019. The singer, who first shot to fame as the Season Three winner of NBC’s The Voice in 2012, will perform that tune and several others during her AT&T Audience Network concert special, which premieres Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET. Watch an exclusive clip of “One More Red Light” from the upcoming special above.

“One More Red Light” is a bright and bouncy pop-country tune that charts a couple’s hopeful trip through the streets of a small town as romance blooms between them. The theme follows the thread begun with Pope’s previous single, “Take You Home.”

“The idea came from the excitement of connecting with someone that you’re getting to know,” says the singer, who penned the tune with songwriters Kelly Archer and Emily Shackleton. “The beginning of a relationship is such a fun and unpredictable time, and if it’s going that well, you just don’t want the night to end. The story between ‘Take You Home’ and ‘One More Red Light’ is about hope and vulnerability.”

Pope is the latest country artist to be spotlighted in the AT&T Audience Network’s music programs, which include exclusive concerts, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. Previous specials have featured Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini and others.

Pope is putting the finishing touches on her upcoming independent album, due early next year. AT&T Audience Network is available via DIRECTV Ch. 239 and will be available via streaming on-demand through DIRECTV NOW and AT&T’s WatchTV.