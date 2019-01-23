Hear Cassadee Pope’s Sorrowful New Song ‘If My Heart Had a Heart’

Cassadee Pope has given yet another preview of her upcoming album Stages with the release of the ballad “If My Heart Had a Heart.” The song follows Pope’s recent offerings “Take You Home” and “One More Red Light.”

Penned by Hannah Ellis, Josh Kerr and Matt McGinn, “If My Heart Had a Heart” changes up the pace from Pope’s previous two singles and provides a platform for some soaring vocal work. With ringing, quasi-indie rock guitars and brittle percussion that collides with explosive choruses, “If My Heart” deals with the agony of lingering feelings. “It wouldn’t still sing/Every time that I see you, someone says your name/I wouldn’t still wouldn’t still want you/No, I’d be okay,” she sings in the second verse, chiding her own inability to move on after a breakup.

Stages, produced by Corey Crowder, will be released on February 1st. Pope will spend much of the first half of 2019 on the road, first as a supporting act on Maren Morris’ Girl: The World Tour beginning March 9th and later headlining the CMT Next Women of Country Tour starting April 11th.

Cassadee Pope – Stages track list: