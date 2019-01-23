Hear Cassadee Pope’s Sorrowful New Song ‘If My Heart Had a Heart’

Cassadee Pope has given yet another preview of her upcoming album Stages with the release of the ballad “If My Heart Had a Heart.” The song follows Pope’s recent offerings “Take You Home” and “One More Red Light.”
Penned by Hannah Ellis, Josh Kerr and Matt McGinn, “If My Heart Had a Heart” changes up the pace from Pope’s previous two singles and provides a platform for some soaring vocal work. With ringing, quasi-indie rock guitars and brittle percussion that collides with explosive choruses, “If My Heart” deals with the agony of lingering feelings. “It wouldn’t still sing/Every time that I see you, someone says your name/I wouldn’t still wouldn’t still want you/No, I’d be okay,” she sings in the second verse, chiding her own inability to move on after a breakup.
Stages, produced by Corey Crowder, will be released on February 1st. Pope will spend much of the first half of 2019 on the road, first as a supporting act on Maren Morris’ Girl: The World Tour beginning March 9th and later headlining the CMT Next Women of Country Tour starting April 11th.
Cassadee Pope – Stages track list:
- “Take You Home” (Paul Digiovanni, Ben Hayslip, Emily Weisband)
- “One More Red Light” (Cassadee Pope, Kelly Archer, Emily Shackelton)
- “How I Feel Right Now” (Cassadee Pope, Sarah Buxton, Corey Crowder)
- “Bring Me Down Town” (Cassadee Pope, Sarah Buxton, Corey Crowder, Jared Mullins)
- “If My Heart Had a Heart” (Hannah Ellis, Josh Kerr, Matt McGinn)
- “FYI” (Cassadee Pope, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram, Maghan Kabir)
- “Distracted” (Cassadee Pope, Corey Crowder)
- “Gavi” (Jason Gaviati)
- “Don’t Ask Me” (Cassadee Pope, Zach Abend, Corey Crowder, Cale Dodds)
- “Still Got It” (Cassadee Pope, Victoria Banks, Emily Shackelton)
- “I’ve Been Good” (Andy Albert, Marc Beeson, Jordan Walker)
