Hear Cassadee Pope’s Sorrowful New Song ‘If My Heart Had a Heart’

Pope’s new album ‘Stages’ will be released February 1st

By

Reporter

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Cassadee Pope has given yet another preview of her upcoming album Stages with the release of the ballad “If My Heart Had a Heart.” The song follows Pope’s recent offerings “Take You Home” and “One More Red Light.”

Penned by Hannah Ellis, Josh Kerr and Matt McGinn, “If My Heart Had a Heart” changes up the pace from Pope’s previous two singles and provides a platform for some soaring vocal work. With ringing, quasi-indie rock guitars and brittle percussion that collides with explosive choruses, “If My Heart” deals with the agony of lingering feelings. “It wouldn’t still sing/Every time that I see you, someone says your name/I wouldn’t still wouldn’t still want you/No, I’d be okay,” she sings in the second verse, chiding her own inability to move on after a breakup.

Stages, produced by Corey Crowder, will be released on February 1st. Pope will spend much of the first half of 2019 on the road, first as a supporting act on Maren Morris’ Girl: The World Tour beginning March 9th and later headlining the CMT Next Women of Country Tour starting April 11th.

Cassadee Pope – Stages track list:

  1. “Take You Home” (Paul Digiovanni, Ben Hayslip, Emily Weisband)
  2. “One More Red Light” (Cassadee Pope, Kelly Archer, Emily Shackelton)
  3. “How I Feel Right Now” (Cassadee Pope, Sarah Buxton, Corey Crowder)
  4. “Bring Me Down Town” (Cassadee Pope, Sarah Buxton, Corey Crowder, Jared Mullins)
  5. “If My Heart Had a Heart” (Hannah Ellis, Josh Kerr, Matt McGinn)
  6. “FYI” (Cassadee Pope, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram, Maghan Kabir)
  7. “Distracted” (Cassadee Pope, Corey Crowder)
  8. “Gavi” (Jason Gaviati)
  9. “Don’t Ask Me” (Cassadee Pope, Zach Abend, Corey Crowder, Cale Dodds)
  10. “Still Got It” (Cassadee Pope, Victoria Banks, Emily Shackelton)
  11. “I’ve Been Good” (Andy Albert, Marc Beeson, Jordan Walker)

