Cassadee Pope Previews New Album With Vulnerable ‘Let Me Go’ Lyric Video

Cassadee Pope will release her new album Rise and Shine later this summer. Ahead of its August 7th arrival, the country-pop singer is releasing the tracks “Built This House” and “Let Me Go” on Friday.

Pope filmed a lyric video for the latter song, which premieres Thursday afternoon, a few hours before she hosts an online Q&A and performance for fans on her website. Unlike most lyric videos, the one for “Let Me Go” actually features the artist, who is shown sitting alone on stairs and strumming her guitar. It’s a stark performance and puts the emphasis squarely on Pope’s nimble voice.

“I wanted this lyric video to capture the true feeling of this song: longing for freedom. We decided to shoot it behind the staircase wires to give it that sense of entrapment, which the lyrics talk about,” Pope says. “It’s a very emotional song for me because it reminds me of a time in my life where I felt like I wasn’t accepted for who I am. I have a few songs on the album that are more reflective of where I’ve been rather than where I am in my life today, and this is definitely one of them.”

Rise and Shine is being billed as an “acoustic album” and is the follow-up to 2019’s Stages. Pope co-wrote all eight songs on the new LP, collaborating with co-writers like Butch Walker and Emily Weisband.

Rise and Shine Track Listing:

1. “Let Me Go” (Cassadee Pope, Tina Parol, Kevin Rudolph)

2. “Hoodie” (Cassadee Pope, Johan Fransson, Emily Weisband)

3. “California Dreaming” (Cassadee Pope, Alex Kline, Shane Stevens)

4. “Counting on the Weather” (Cassadee Pope, Bobby Huff, Blair Daly)

5. “Hangover” (Cassadee Pope, Butch Walker)

6. “Rise and Shine” (Cassadee Pope, Danny Orton, Matt Scannell)

7. “Sand Paper” (Cassadee Pope, Alex Kline, Shane Stevens)

8. “Built This House” (Cassadee Pope, Forest Glen Whitehead, Kelly Archer)