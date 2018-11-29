Cassadee Pope Details Headlining 2019 CMT Next Women Tour

Cassadee Pope will embark on her first headlining tour next spring when the 11-date CMT Next Women Of Country trek kicks off April 11th in Tampa, Florida. Stops will include Atlanta, Boston, New York and Washington, D.C. Joining the Grammy-nominated singer on tour will be her fellow CMT Next Women of Country inductees Clare Dunn and Hannah Ellis. VIP packages will be available starting Friday, November 30th at www.CassadeePope.com. See the list of tour dates below.

Pope made history in 2012 as the first female winner of The Voice, in the reality TV competition’s third season. The following year, she became a member of CMT’s inaugural class of Next Women of Country, which began as a campaign to champion female artists, both signed and unsigned, in a male-dominated format. Pope’s debut album, Frame by Frame, hit Number One and she’s currently recording the anticipated follow-up, which is set for release early next year and will feature the recent singles, “Take You Home” and “One More Red Light.”

Clare Dunn and Hannah Ellis were inducted into Next Women of Country in 2014 and 2017, respectively. Dunn’s recently released single, “More” follows her self-titled EP and Ellis, who issued her self-titled debut EP last fall, has since seen her single “Home and a Hometown” garner more than 1 million streams.

Pope kicked off the holiday season with an appearance at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum for their annual Deck the Hall celebration, offering Yuletide classics mixed with a handful of her hits, before participating in the museum’s Christmas tree lighting. The former front woman of pop-punk band Hey Monday also took the stage for a pair of dates on the 2018 Warped Tour — the only country act on the bill for the otherwise punk-leaning slate of performers.

Cassadee Pope’s 2019 CMT Next Women of Country Tour dates:

April 11 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

April 12 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

April 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

April 19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

April 20 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

April 25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Lounge

April 26 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

April 27 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

May 2 – Evansville, IN @ K.C.’s Marina Point

May 3 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

May 4 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note