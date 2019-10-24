Midland, Elle King Set for Johnny Cash ‘Cash Fest’ Tribute in Nashville

In celebration of the new YouTube Originals documentary The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, the streaming company has announced plans for the first Cash Fest in Nashville. Scheduled for November 10th at War Memorial Auditorium, the event will include performances of Cash’s songs by a wide-ranging group of artists, including Little Big Town, Elle King, Cage the Elephant’s Matt Shultz, and Midland.

Additional artists participating in the revue-style show, presented in partnership with the Johnny Cash Trust and the Best Fest, include Perry & Etty Farrell, Judah & the Lion, Cam, Grace Potter, Drew & Ellie Holcomb, Chris Shiflett, Todd Snider, Ketch Secor, Devin Dawson, John Oates, Lucie Silvas, and Wilder Woods. Tickets are already on sale and proceeds will benefit MusiCares and its mission of helping musicians in times of crisis. Attendees will also get to see clips of the documentary ahead of its official release.

The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, which premieres November 11th, was created in cooperation with the Cash estate and helmed by Emmy Award-winning director by Thom Zimny (Springsteen on Broadway). The 90-minute feature includes newly discovered archival materials along with interviews of family members and collaborators. It will be viewable for free on YouTube Originals.