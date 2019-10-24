 Cash Fest: Midland, Elle King to Play Nashville Event – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Midland, Elle King Set for Johnny Cash ‘Cash Fest’ Tribute in Nashville

November 10th event will celebrate the release of the YouTube Cash documentary ‘The Gift’

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Midland

Midland, Elle King, and Little Big Town are among the artists set to play the first Cash Fest in Nashville

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Big Machine Records*

In celebration of the new YouTube Originals documentary The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, the streaming company has announced plans for the first Cash Fest in Nashville. Scheduled for November 10th at War Memorial Auditorium, the event will include performances of Cash’s songs by a wide-ranging group of artists, including Little Big Town, Elle King, Cage the Elephant’s Matt Shultz, and Midland.

Additional artists participating in the revue-style show, presented in partnership with the Johnny Cash Trust and the Best Fest, include Perry & Etty Farrell, Judah & the Lion, Cam, Grace Potter, Drew & Ellie Holcomb, Chris Shiflett, Todd Snider, Ketch Secor, Devin Dawson, John Oates, Lucie Silvas, and Wilder Woods. Tickets are already on sale and proceeds will benefit MusiCares and its mission of helping musicians in times of crisis. Attendees will also get to see clips of the documentary ahead of its official release.

Cash Fest poster

The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, which premieres November 11th, was created in cooperation with the Cash estate and helmed by Emmy Award-winning director by Thom Zimny (Springsteen on Broadway). The 90-minute feature includes newly discovered archival materials along with interviews of family members and collaborators. It will be viewable for free on YouTube Originals.

