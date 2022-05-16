Carrie Underwood Announces Massive Arena Tour With Dates Through 2023

Carrie Underwood’s new album Denim & Rhinestones arrives in June, and she’ll have an extensive headlining tour to celebrate it throughout this fall and winter. The “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” officially gets underway Oct. 15 in Greenville, South Carolina.
With 43 dates currently scheduled, the trek will take noted hard rock fan Underwood to arenas in virtually every corner of the United States: from Minneapolis to New Orleans, Miami Boston, and Los Angeles to Seattle. After a fall 2022 run through November, Underwood will pause during December and then crank back up in early 2023 with February and March dates.
Stops along the way include Tulsa’s BOK Center in Underwood’s home state of Oklahoma, San Francisco’s Chase Center, and New York’s Madison Square Garden. Underwood will come back to Nashville for a show on March 1, but wraps up the tour a few days later on March 17 in Seattle.
“Down Home” singer Jimmie Allen will join Underwood as a guest on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time.
Prior to the tour kickoff, Underwood has a handful of performances scheduled, including dates on her Reflection residency in Las Vegas. Additionally, she’s set to perform at CMA Fest in June and the Iowa State Fair in August. “Ghost Story,” the lead single from Denim & Rhinestones, is out now.
“Denim & Rhinestones Tour” dates:
Oct. 15 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Oct. 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Oct. 20 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Oct. 22 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
Oct. 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Oct. 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Oct. 27 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
Oct. 31 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Nov. 2 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Nov. 3 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Nov. 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Nov. 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Nov. 12 – Moline, IL @ Tax Slayer Center
Nov. 13 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Nov. 17 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena
Nov. 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Feb. 2 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
Feb. 4 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Feb. 6 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Feb. 7 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Feb. 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Feb. 10 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
Feb. 11 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Feb. 14 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
Feb. 15 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Feb. 17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Feb. 18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Feb. 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Feb. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 24 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
Feb. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
March 4 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
March 8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 11 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
March 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
March 14 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
March 16 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
March 17 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena