Carrie Underwood Announces Massive Arena Tour With Dates Through 2023

Carrie Underwood’s new album Denim & Rhinestones arrives in June, and she’ll have an extensive headlining tour to celebrate it throughout this fall and winter. The “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” officially gets underway Oct. 15 in Greenville, South Carolina.

With 43 dates currently scheduled, the trek will take noted hard rock fan Underwood to arenas in virtually every corner of the United States: from Minneapolis to New Orleans, Miami Boston, and Los Angeles to Seattle. After a fall 2022 run through November, Underwood will pause during December and then crank back up in early 2023 with February and March dates.

Stops along the way include Tulsa’s BOK Center in Underwood’s home state of Oklahoma, San Francisco’s Chase Center, and New York’s Madison Square Garden. Underwood will come back to Nashville for a show on March 1, but wraps up the tour a few days later on March 17 in Seattle.

“Down Home” singer Jimmie Allen will join Underwood as a guest on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

Prior to the tour kickoff, Underwood has a handful of performances scheduled, including dates on her Reflection residency in Las Vegas. Additionally, she’s set to perform at CMA Fest in June and the Iowa State Fair in August. “Ghost Story,” the lead single from Denim & Rhinestones, is out now.

“Denim & Rhinestones Tour” dates:

Oct. 15 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 20 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Oct. 22 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Oct. 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Oct. 27 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

Oct. 31 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Nov. 2 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Nov. 3 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Nov. 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Nov. 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Nov. 12 – Moline, IL @ Tax Slayer Center

Nov. 13 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 17 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena

Nov. 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Feb. 2 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

Feb. 4 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 6 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Feb. 7 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Feb. 10 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 11 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Feb. 14 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

Feb. 15 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Feb. 17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Feb. 18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Feb. 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 24 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

March 4 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 11 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

March 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

March 14 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

March 16 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

March 17 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena