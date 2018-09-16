Carrie Underwood Reveals She Suffered Three Miscarriages in Emotional Interview

Carrie Underwood revealed she has suffered three miscarriages in the past two years and how the experience informed her new album Cry Pretty in an emotional interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

“I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby,” Underwood said.

“We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out. It happens. And that was the thing, in the beginning it was like, ‘Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn’t Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.’ And got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn’t work out. Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn’t work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, ‘Okay, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?'”

Underwood continued, “And throughout the whole process, you know, I’m writing and, like, literally right after finding out that I would lose a baby, I’d have a writing session, I’d be like, ‘Let’s go. You know, I can’t just sit around thinking about this. Like, I wanna work, I wanna do this. ‘Cause I would literally have these horrible things going on in my life, and then have to go smile and, like, do some interviews or, like, do a photo shoot or something, you know? So it was just kind of, like, therapeutic, I guess.”

In August, Underwood announced that she was pregnant again; however, one evening during the pregnancy, she became convinced she had experienced another miscarriage.

“I was just sobbing, and I was like, ‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid,” Underwood said.

“And for the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt. And I feel, like, we’re supposed to do that. That was like a Saturday – and the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great!”

Underwood will embark on a tour in support of Cry Pretty in May 2019. The singer has already debuted her baby bump onstage during promotional performances for the album.

Elsewhere in the CBS Sunday Morning interview, Underwood also discussed her infamous fall that resulted in “between 40 and 50” stitches. “My face broke my fall,” the singer said of the incident, which occurred after she tripped in her home.